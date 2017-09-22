Valentia Ferry deemed ineligible for Fáilte Ireland funding

Valentia Ferry has been deemed ineligible under the criteria for Fáilte Ireland’s Large Grants Scheme.

The scheme provides €65 million for investment to develop new, or boost existing tourism experiences and attractions.

The scheme, which runs up to 2020, received 115 applications as part of its first call from the public, private and voluntary sectors including community groups.

Fáilte Ireland says the application guidelines clearly state that costs associated with ‘loose fittings, furniture, road vehicles and boats’ will be ineligible.

In addition, Fáilte Ireland’s Large Grants Scheme is subject to EU State Aid Rules which would also deem grant assistance to the ferry not allowable.

Last week Radio Kerry News reported that three Ministers are to meet to discuss a possible cross departmental approach to securing the long-term future of Valentia Ferry.

The current ferry which is 50 years old has been operating in South Kerry for 21 years.

A new ferry will cost €2.8 million and Valentia Ferry manager Richard Foran says €1 million euro will be raised locally.