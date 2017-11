The RNLI has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel which got into difficulty last night off the coast of Cork.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat cut through difficult sea conditions and a heavy swell to put a tow on a large trawler with four crew on board, 15 miles south of The Seven Heads in West Cork.

Lifeboat and trawler both arrived safely into Kinsale shortly after 11pm last night.

Valentia Coastguard assisted in co-ordinating the search and rescue effort.