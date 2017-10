Valentia Coast Guard Station has warned that it has already dealt with reports of jet skiers attempting to brave the elements off the Cork coast.

John Draper, divisional controller at Valentia, said the advice remains to stay away from coastal areas and stay indoors.

The sea area forecast remains for force 9 to violent storm force 11 winds off the south and west coast.

Mr Draper said that people taking such risks are endangering the lives of emergency personnel.

He spoke with Jerry O’ Sullivan.