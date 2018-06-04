Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinate responses to twelve different incidents on bank holiday Sunday

Valentia Coast Guard were busy this bank holiday Sunday co-ordinating responses to 12 different incidents.

Among the more notable distress calls that they had to co-ordinate were three women who suffered broken ankles in seperate incidents while walking and climbing along the West Coast this weekend.

One woman was rescued by the Coast Guard from White Strand beach nearly Miltown Malbay in County Clare at around 1.30pm yesterday.





A second woman was airlifted to hospital from Carrauntoohil shortly after 4pm.

A third woman was taken by ambulance to hospital from a beach in west Cork shortly before 5pm.

All three are in stable condition.