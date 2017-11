An air and sea search is underway for a missing fisherman in Galway Bay.

The alarm was raised yesterday evening when a fishing boat left the Docks in Galway city around 3pm but failed to return.

It’s believed one man was on board at the time.

The fishing boat was located by a crew on the Shannon rescue helicopter 115 – but no one was onboard.

Valentia Coast Guard are assisting in co-ordinating the search effort.