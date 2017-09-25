Valentia Car Ferry asking Fáilte Ireland why application for funding was deemed ineligible

Valentia Car Ferry are asking Fáilte Ireland why their application for funding was deemed ineligible.

The current ferry, which was purchased 21 years ago, is now 54-years-old and in need of replacing.

Muiris O’Donoghue, chairman of Valentia Car Ferry, says Fáilte Ireland denied their funding because they believe the boat is not integral economically to the community.

However, it’s claimed 75% of ferry users are tourists.

Manager Richard Foran says a new ferry will cost €2.8 million, €1 million of which can be raised locally.

He believes, should the money not be sourced, it could be the ferry’s final year in operation.