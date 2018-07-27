Valentia cable station marks anniversary of first transatlantic telegraph

Valentia cable station will host an event marking the anniversary of the first transatlantic telegraph this afternoon.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology are holding the event, which celebrates 152 years to the day since the historical transmission was made.

On 27th July 1866, Heart’s Content station in Newfoundland, Canada made contact with Valentia cable station via telegraph.





Today’s event begins at 2pm with a reception, followed by a live connection with Newfoundland at 2:30.

Sean Walsh is a Fellow at the IET, he explains the details of that transmission: