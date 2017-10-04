Valentia becomes 100th RNLI station captured using Victorian photographic methods in Lifeboat Project

Valentia has become the 100th RNLI station to be photographed – on glass – for The Lifeboat Station Project.

Photographer Jack Lowe has been tasked with depicting all 238 RNLI stations around the Irish and UK coastline using a Victorian form of photography, produced on glass, popular in the 1850s.

The photographs will BE showcased in an exhibition and book to fundraise for the RNLI.

The Lifeboat Station Project is currently scheduled to be completed in 2020 – Valentia became the 100th station to be documented this past weekend.

Before packing up his mobile darkroom for the winter, Jack said Valentia was a real landmark in the project: