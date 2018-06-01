Vacant State and HSE-controlled sites identified in Kerry

Nine State-controlled sites and nine HSE controlled sites in Kerry have been identified as vacant.

According to research published in today’s Irish Times, over 300 State-controlled sites lie vacant including 137 buildings or land controlled by the HSE.

The other sites are shared between bodies controlled by nine different Government departments, including Garda stations, courthouses and military barracks.





Some large estates are for sale with other State bodies expressing interest in buying them.

These include St Finians in Killarney which sits on 54 acres and the old 22 acres Dingle Hospital site at Ashmount.