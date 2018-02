The use of part of Killarney Racecourse as a theatre in the summer months has been referred to An Bord Pleanala.

The Section 5 referral has been made by Kerry County Council.

The local authority has asked the planning appeals board to decide whether the change of use of a bar and dining room at the Ross Road racecourse to use as a theatre in the summer months is or is not development or exempted development.

An Bord Pleanala is due to decide on the case by May 31st.