US Victory For Kerry Jockey

Gordon Elliott is hoping to celebrate success in the USA with Beckford at the Breeders’ Cup but the red-hot trainer struck an early blow across the pond as Zanjabeel landed the Foxbrook Championship Hurdle at Far Hills.

The trainer took runner-up honours in the Grade 1 Grand National Hurdle on the same card in 2015 with Eshtiaal but was a winner this time around with the sometimes recalcitrant Zanjabeel, who was ridden by Kerry’s Jack Kennedy in New Jersey.

Last seen at Laytown in September, Zanjabeel refused at Bellewstown previously but the four-year-old, owned by The Confidence Partnership, was clearly in the mood on Sunday as he landed the valuable contest.

The win is the latest success for Elliott, who saddled a remarkable six winners at Punchestown on Thursday.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought to you by Horse Racing Ireland and the Racing Post