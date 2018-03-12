Urgent appeal made as to whereabouts of Tralee teenager missing since last night

An urgent appeal has been made for information as to the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl from Tralee reported missing since last night.

Chelsea Lyons – who turns 14 this week – was last seen by her family in their home in Woodview Park, Tralee at around 9 o’clock last night.

Chelsea’s parents discovered the teenager was missing from her bed, with pillows placed there instead and the back door of the house was open, it’s thought she may have climbed over the garden wall.

Chelsea is described as looking older than her age, 5’7 or 5’8 in height, slim build, with long brown hair and dark eyes.

Her aunt Sarah Barron from Kilgarvan made an urgent appeal for information on this morning’s Kerry Today – she said the teenager left her home last night without a jacket:

Anyone with any information as to Chelsea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300.