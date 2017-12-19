University Hospital Kerry manager hopeful Christmas will speed up scan review

The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry says he is hopeful the Christmas break will help speed up a major review of images.

Ten consultant radiologists are currently undertaking one of the biggest look back reviews in the country involving over 46,000 images reported on by one former radiologist at the hospital between March 2016 and last July.

Up to 1pm yesterday almost 21,000 images of around 13,000 patients had been reviewed.

It emerged yesterday at a meeting with politicians that seven patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnosis.

General Manager of UHK Fergal Grimes says they are seeking additional support to reduce the time the review will take:

Meanwhile, a Kerry County Councillor says if there is an issue with the workload in the radiology department this needs to be dealt with immediately by management.

The Irish Independent reports the individual at the centre of the review had complained about the workload which management say were investigated.

Fine Gael’s Aoife Thornton believes it is too easy to use one person as a scapegoat:

All of the images from 2017 that are involved in the review have now been examined and the team are going back to last year.

Sinn Fein Councillor Toireasa Ferris is worried some patients involved may have passed away: