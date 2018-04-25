University Hospital Kerry General Manager hopeful 43 new beds will solve trolley crisis

The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry says he hopes that up to 43 additional beds will be in place by the end of the year.

Fearghal Grimes says the bid, which is currently being considered by the HSE, would need appropriate resources and staffing.

He says if the 43 beds are secured before the end of the year he would be hopeful there would be no patients waiting on trolleys next year.

Mr Grimes says it has been a long winter for staff at the hospital who have worked very hard:

Meanwhile, the general manager of University Hospital Kerry has rejected claims of low morale among staff at the hospital.

Fearghal Grimes said a claim that 70% of nurses are considering leaving UHK is untrue and is upsetting for staff at the hospital.

Mr Grimes says the claim did not include trainee nurses, twenty of whom currently at the hospital have been offered jobs recently.

Outside of this, Mr Grimes says recruitment for nurses is ongoing: