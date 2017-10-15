University Hospital Kerry cancels non-essential activity for Monday

University Hospital Kerry has cancelled all non essential activity for Monday.

The decision has been made in light of the severe weather warning and in consultation with the Kerry Severe Weather Local Co-Ordination Team.

All OPD clinics, all endoscopy and day cases and Acute Medical Assessment Unit cases have been cancelled for the day and administrative staff will be in contact with these patients in the near fture to re arrange appointments as soon as possible.

The hospital says that renal dialysis will go ahead but patient times may be changed.

The Emergency Department will remain open, but the hospital asks that only emergency patients attend.

Visitors are also asked to delay their attendance for the duration of the Code Red warning.

All enquiries regarding attendance should go through the hospital switch on 066 7184000.