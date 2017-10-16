University Hospital Kerry cancels non essential activity for Monday

University Hospital Kerry has cancelled all non essential activity for Monday.

The decision has been made in light of the severe weather warning and in consultation with the Kerry Severe Weather Local Co-Ordination Team.

All OPD clinics, all endoscopy and day cases and Acute Medical Assessment Unit cases have been cancelled for the day and administrative staff will be in contact with these patients in the near future to re arrange appointments as soon as possible.

The hospital says that renal dialysis will go ahead but patient times may be changed.

The Emergency Department will remain open, but the hospital asks that only emergency patients attend.

Visitors are also asked to delay their attendance for the duration of the Code Red warning.

All enquiries regarding attendance should go through the hospital switch on 066 7184000.

Meanwhile a number of Kerry Community Healthcare services have also been affected.

The HSE has advised that non essential clinics and appointments for Monday have been cancelled. Kerry Community Healthcare has advised that day care for older people will not take place today.

Only essential public health nursing appointments will go ahead for example wound care, new born screening and palliative care.

Routine appointments such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, community psychology, speech therapy and eye care clinics have been cancelled and will not go ahead today. Anyone in doubt should contact the office or person who issued the appointment.

Arrangements are being made to ensure that staff at community hospitals are safely in place before the status red alert comes into effect.

The HSE says home help services will be curtailed and only provided where essential. This means that some clients will not receive a service today who may have expected to. The HSE is attempting to contact each person affected individually.

All mental health day services, day hospitals and outpatient services have been cancelled. If any service user has difficulties, is in crisis or requires urgent assistance, they should make telephone contact with their team, GP, SouthDoc or their local emergency department.

They have also advised all voluntary and community agencies that non essential services should be cancelled.

Members of the public should also avoid travelling to GP appointments unless essential.