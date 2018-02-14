University College Cork to host two courses in Cahersiveen this month

Kerry County Council and University College Cork are offering two courses in Cahersiveen.

The courses, focusing on mindfulness in everyday life and personal and management coaching – will be delivered by UCC’s Pat O’Leary, at the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation.

This is the latest phase in developing an outreach campus for higher education, research and entrepreneurship in South Kerry.

The courses, which take place on Friday February 23rd and Saturday February 24th, are free of charge.