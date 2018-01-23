University College Cork to host ten-week sustainability module at Dingle Hub

University College Cork is to host a ten-week, lecture based module, in Dingle.

The module, in Sustainability Studies, will take place in the new Dingle Innovation and Creativity Hub.

Lectures commence at the Hub this Thursday evening (Janaury 25th).

The module aims to provide students with an introduction to sustainability issues.

This includes ‘sustainability citizenship’ which outlines behaviour in public and in private, informed by fairness in the distribution of goods and in developing sustainable policy.

Economy and sustainable agriculture, food security; health, heritage, biodiversity; law and governance and social sustainability form key areas of studies over the ten weeks.

The course is free to applicants – the deadline to register is Wednesday (January 24th) at 4pm.

The Dingle Innovation Hub is also currently involed in a large scale project to redevelop the old Dingle hospital site at Ashmount Terrace.

Contact (066) 714 2788 or email [email protected] for more information.