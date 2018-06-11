Union Jack to be flown in Kerry for Royal visit

Union Jack flags will be flown during the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Kerry this Friday.

Independent Killarney-based councillor Dónal Grady said the Royal couple will be treated like any other dignitary coming to the county.

The finer details of the visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will not be announced until closer to Friday due to security concerns.





It is understood the couple will visit Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney.

Councillor Dónal Grady is predicting a huge boost for Kerry tourism as a result: