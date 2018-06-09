UNESCO chair Timothy Shriver to speak in Tralee

The chairman of the international Special Olympics movement, Dr Timothy Shriver, will speak in Tralee later this month in his role as UNESCO Chairholder.

Dr Shriver, the nephew of John F Kennedy, is the UNESCO Chairholder of the UNESCO Chair at the Institute of Technology, Tralee.

Last year, Dr Timothy Shriver was appointed UNESCO Chairholder of the UNESCO Chair at IT Tralee.





The UNESCO centre at IT Tralee supports the UN body’s work in promoting peace and equality through physical education, sport, recreation and fitness.

It is a UNESCO centre of excellence and global partnership.

On Thursday, June 21st, an audience with Dr Shriver will be held at IT Tralee’s North Campus.

His address is titled ‘Transforming our world, inclusive sport and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development’.

Timothy Shriver is the chairman of Special Olympics International which was established by his late mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.