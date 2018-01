The Kerry – Faro Ryanair route is to be reinstated.

Kerry Airport have confirmed the route will be operational this summer, with return flights departing Farranfore from June 2nd until September 29th.

Kerry Airport says Faro has been serviced from Kerry since 2010, and airport management made a strong case to Ryanair to continue the series for 2018.

The service period to Faro is to be extended into September this year, meaning there will be an additional nine flights.