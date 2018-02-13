Una Mulvihill née Smith, Lower Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Tues Feb 13th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
An Post said to be considering Glencar Post Office for closure
An Post is considering the future provision of post office services in Glencar. Michael O'Sullivan, the son of the current post-mistress, said the company has...
Stobart Air contract to run Kerry-Dublin route renewed until 2022
Stobart Air's contract to run the Kerry-Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) route has been renewed until 2022. The airline, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Terrace Talk – February 12th, 2018
On last night's Terrace Talk, a studio panel discussed Kerry's opening two Allianz National Football league games; there was breaking news from the Kerry...
Irish Water to Spend €5m in Tralee Town Area – February 12th, 2018
The national utility, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will undertake works to repair leakages and replace water mains in the area. It’s hoped the...
Boom Town Killarney But No Room for Complacency – February 12th, 2018
A new report has found that tourism in Killarney generates over €400m annually but warns that the town should not rest on its laurels. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_12_killarney.mp3