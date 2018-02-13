Una Mulvihill née Smith, Lower Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Tues Feb 13th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

