Una (Mary Agnes) Crancher (née Leahy), Crosstown, Glenflesk, Killarney & late of the UK & New St., Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm – 6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.