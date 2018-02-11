Una Crowley (nee Spring), formerly of Rae St., Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee, tomorrow (Monday) from 5.45pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 2pm.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

