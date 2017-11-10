UL honours US-based Ballyheigue businessman for helping raise over $300 million for childhood cancer

A Ballyheigue businessman – who’s helped raised over $300 million in funds for childhood cancers – has been honoured by the University of Limerick.

Tim Kenny is the 2017 Recipient of Outstanding Achievement bestowed by the UL Alumni Society.

As Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and eventually President and Chief Executive Officer of QBE North America, he presided over revenues of over $4.5 billion before co-founding Aran Insurance Services Group.

In 1999 Tim Kenny formed a plan to ‘give back’ raising over $104,000 in 2000 for childhood cancers, which led to the establishment of St. Baldrick’s Foundation in 2004.

To date, over $300 million has been raised across 50 US states and over 28 countries including Ireland.

In the past year alone, close to $40 million has been raised.

As a result of research supported by St. Baldrick’s, the FDA approved a new drug in the US that drastically increases the cure rate for high risk neuroblastoma.

As Chairman Emeritus and current Board Director of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Tim says this is a huge step: