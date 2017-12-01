UHK undertaking measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys

University Hospital Kerry has undertaken a number of measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys.

At the recent HSE South health forum, Cllr John Joe Culloty called on the HSE to explain how they intend to deal with the high numbers on trolleys, taking into account the possibility of having to deal with the flu virus.

The HSE says there are daily multidisciplinary meetings at University Hospital Kerry, several times a day and at weekends to monitor and address patient flow.

They’ve ensured staffing resources are matched to estimated service demands during the winter including over Christmas

The hospital is currently reviewing a pilot Fragility Intervention Team Project which saw over 75s assessed and treated in the emergency department, helping avoid admission, and decreasing length of stay for those admitted.

They’re also planning to introduce a patient transit lounge in early 2018 to assist co-ordination of hospital discharge.

A high visibility flu jab campaign targeted at frontline staff has also been implemented at UHK.

General Manager of University Hospital Kerry, Fearghal Grimes revealed the details in response to a question from Cllr John Joe Culloty.