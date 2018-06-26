UHK spent over €6 million on agency staff last year

University Hospital Kerry is spending over €6 million on agency staff.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE to Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson, Louise O’Reilly.

These figures show that over €6 million was spent on agency staff at University Hospital Kerry last year.





A breakdown shows almost €4 million went on medical and dental agency staff, €922,000 on staff brought into deal with support services, €884,000 was spent on agency nurses, and €219,000 on paramedics.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says this is a huge amount of money to be spent on agency staff who are more expensive than directly employed staff.

He believes the over reliance on agency staff is a direct result of the recruitment and retention crisis.

He says working conditions, facilities, supports, training opportunities and pay are to blame, and until these issues are addressed, the crisis will continue.