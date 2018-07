University Hospital Kerry has the second highest number of inpatient beds available for the treatment of children in the HSE South.

There are 39 inpatient paediatric beds in UHK, and there was a 42% occupancy rate of those last year.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of beds for children in the region at 57; they had an 82.4% occupancy rate during 2017.

The figures were revealed at the recent HSE South Regional Health forum.