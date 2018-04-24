UHK refute claim significant number of nurses planning to leave

University Hospital Kerry says it has ‘no knowledge or evidence that a significant number of nurses are planning to leave’.

Ireland South MEP, Sinn Féin Líadh Ní Ríada had claimed up to 70% of nurses and midwives at University Hospital Kerry were leaving – or considering leaving – their positions.

The Ireland South MEP said this was communicated to her in a meeting with representatives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation last week.

However UHK says it recruited 63 nurses last year and 23 this year to date.

A statement issued by University Hospital Kerry outlined 22 graduate nurses applied to the hospital and all were offered interviews. 20 attended for interview last week and all 20 have been offered full-time permanent contracts.

In addition, the hospital said it’s currently running an adaptation programme involving five overseas nurses, with a second programme – with six nurses – commencing this June.

UHK attended a recent jobs fair in Dublin; 17 nurses expressed an interest in working at the hospital and all were offered interviews within two working days.

The statement further outlined that advertisements by UHK are placed in local press with any enquires followed up with interviews.

It said three nurses were interviewed this week alone, and have accepted positions, with eight other applicants due to interviewed next week.