UHK officially receives new scanner raised through charity drive

University Hospital Kerry has officially received a new scanner to help detect heart attacks and strokes.

The charity, Friends of University Hospital Kerry, raised more than €70,000 for the cardiac ultrasound at its annual event held last year at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

This is the second ECHO scanner that the group has raised funds for.

The hospital’s consultant cardiologist, Dr Louis Keary, has thanked Friends of University Hospital, Kerry and Kerry Group for their support.

He says a second ultrasound at UHK will make a huge difference to waiting lists.