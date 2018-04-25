UHK has no knowledge significant number of nurses plan to leave – April 25th, 2018

The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry, Fearghal Grimes says UHK has ‘no knowledge or evidence that a significant number of nurses are planning to leave’.
Jury sworn in for case of Kenmare chef accused of assault causing serious harm
A jury has been sworn in for the case of a Kenmare chef accused of assault causing serious harm. 44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill,...
New unit dedicated to investigating sexual crimes set up in Tralee Garda Station
The Kerry public are being urged to report any sexual crimes or instances of domestic violence. A new unit dedicated to investigating sexual crimes, domestic...
Dingle Post Office selected for new pilot scheme
Dingle Post Office has been selected for a new pilot scheme. The outlet is among ten selected nationwide for the Digital Assist scheme developed by...
The Global Village – April 24th, 2018
This week`s selection includes a track from Young Tiger, a member of "The Windrush Generation" that has been in the news lately. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/gv24.mp3
Diana Ross – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/def24.mp3
