UHK meeting best practice standards in time patients wait for chemotherapy

University Hospital Kerry is meeting best practice standards in the time patients have to wait for chemotherapy.

The National Cancer Control Programme set a target that 95% of patients should receive IV treatment within 15 working days of diagnosis.

This medication is used for a variety of cancers, with patients attached to a drip which allows the drug to be administered over a number of hours.

At University Hospital Kerry, 98% of patients received chemotherapy within 15 days of being diagnosed with cancer.

The details were released to the Irish Independent through a Freedom of Information request.