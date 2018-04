University Hospital Kerry and College of Anaesthetists will host the National Pre Admission Conference in Rose Hotel, Tralee today.

University Hospital Kerry has recently been selected as the pilot site for the Theatre Quality Improvement Programme (TQIP).

This is a collaborative programme between the HSE, Royal College Surgeons in Ireland and College of Anaesthetists.

UHK staff members involved in the TQIP programme will be presented with certificates at the event.