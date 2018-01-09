UHK claims only two scheduled operations were cancelled due to bed pressures

University Hospital Kerry claims only two scheduled operations were cancelled due to bed pressures last week.

The number of patients on trolleys hit record levels last week throughout the country, while the number of people in UHK peaked at 26 on Thursday.

Local representatives, including Sinn Féin Councillor Toiréasa Ferris, claimed a large percentage of scheduled surgeries in UHK were cancelled due to unavailability of beds.

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said yesterday it was agreed all non-urgent elective procedures are to be curtailed in a bid to tackle beds crisis.

However, University Hospital Kerry says only two operations were cancelled due to bed pressures.