UHK asking public to consider care options as emergency department is ‘extremely busy’

University Hospital Kerry is asking the public to consider their care and treatment options and keep emergency department services for the patients who need them most.

The hospital issued a statement this afternoon as both the emergency department and hospital itself are extremely busy.

UHK admitted high numbers of seriously ill patients over the weekend, many of whom remain in the emergency department and are awaiting a bed.

UHK is asking patients with a less serious illness be treated by their GP or referred by their GP to an assessment unit the following day.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk, the emergency department will assess and treat you as a priority.