UFC star ‘blown away’ by resilience and courage of Killarney teenager

UFC star Conor MacGregor has said he’s been ‘blown away’ by the courage of a Killarney teenager.

16-year-old Ian O’Connell from Pinewood Estate has been undergoing intensive rehab at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire since an accident in Killarney National Park last August where he suffered damage to his neck and spine.

In his recovery Ian has shown tremendous resilience and appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Ian O’Connell speaking on Radio Kerry last March about his life-changing accident.

The Kerry teenager’s appearance on The Late Late Show last Friday struck a chord with thousands watching, including one Mr Conor MacGregor.

The UFC star met Ian at an event yesterday at Dublin’s 3Arena.

On his Instagram account Conor MacGregor said was ‘truly blown away’ by Ian’s ‘attitude to life’ and ‘in facing adversity’.

The global MMA star then described the Killarney teen as a legend and a true inspiration.

Conor’s post about Ian on Instagram has so far garnered over 1.2 million likes from fans worldwide.