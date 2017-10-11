Údarás na Gaeltachta seeking tutors to run Irish classes in Kerry

Údarás na Gaeltachta is seeking tutors to help run Irish classes in Kerry.

Údarás provides supports for committees and organisations to put on Irish language classes and is currently working with the Department to devise a language strategy.

A panel is currently created of tutors and language instructors to preside over Irish language classes to ensure a broad range of services through Irish is available throughout the region.

Those who wish to apply to be on the panel can do so before October 13th by completing the application form – more details are available from Údarás na Gaeltachta 091-503100