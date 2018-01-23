Údarás na Gaeltachta announce STEM pilot scheme for Gaeltacht primary schools

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced a STEM pilot scheme for Gaeltacht bunscoileanna.

16 Gaeltacht primary schools will undertake a special education programme in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics called ‘An Chruinne’.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is working alongside Junior Achievement Ireland to roll out the programme in primary schools in Kerry, Cork, Galway, Mayo and Donegal Gaeltacht areas.

The programme consists of five modules and will teach the higher primary classes Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Údarás says it intends to extend the programme in the future.