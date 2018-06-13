UCC opens new hi-tech learning centre in Ballyferriter

University College Cork is launching a new hi-tech learning centre in Ballyferriter.

This September UCC students of Irish and History will spend a full semester in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht as part of their degree course.

The new facility in Baile an Fheirteáraigh at Dún Chíomháin will enable students to ‘virtually attend’ daily history lectures delivered in Cork.





UCC President Pádraig O’Shea said the investment is a vote of confidence and recognition of the important role Dún Chíomháin has played since it was purchased in 1974.

The centre, which can sleep up to 18 people, has also helped forge strong international links, including annual visitors from the University of Bochum, Germany and the Catholic University of America.