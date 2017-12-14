TY Students Having Their Say on Special Saturday Supplement Show – December 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

15 Transition Year students have been taking part in a special initiative here in Radio Kerry all this week, which culminates in their work being produced on the Saturday Supplement, this Saturday, after 9am. Fiona McDonald, Mary Kate Reidy, Ciarán Ó Donnchú and Kayley Gibney came into studio to explain what’s going to happen.

