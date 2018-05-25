Two women with previous convictions for theft given suspended sentences at Tralee District Court

Two women with previous convictions for theft have been given suspended sentences at Tralee District Court.

28-year-olds Josephine Joyce of Blanchardstown, Dublin and Marie Purcell of Porterstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty to stealing and handling stolen goods on the 12th October 2017.

As part of Operation Trivium, a Garda checkpoint was set up in Castleisland, where gardaí say the women had children’s toys, clothes and other property valued at over €1,200 when stopped.





Judge David Waters queried the pair’s motives for coming to the county, asking if it was part of a planned raid–the women told the court they were visiting relatives in Kerry.

He sentenced Ms Joyce to three months, suspended for twelve months, and Ms Purcell to five months, suspended for eighteen months.