Two weather warnings in place for Kerry

Two status yellow weather warnings are in place for Kerry for the coming 24 hours.

Met Eireann says air temperatures will fall to freezing or below later tonight and early tomorrow morning with widespread frost and ice on untreated surfaces; there will also be scattered wintery showers.

A band of wet and windy weather with thundery down pours will track across the country this evening and tonight bringing winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.