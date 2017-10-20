Two weather warnings in place for Kerry as Storm Brian is on the way

Kerry County Council is asking members of the public to exercise caution over the next 36 hours as the county is subject to two weather warnings associated with Storm Brian.

A status orange warning for wind is in place for Kerry from 3am to 6pm tomorrow with winds of 65-80kmh and gusts of 110-130kmh expected primarily in coastal parts of the county.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for rain is in place since 9 o’clock this morning until 9pm tomorrow night with accumulations of up to 50mm expected in places particularly overnight tonight.

Met Eireann Meteorologist is Joan Blackburn:

Kerry County Council’s Weather Assessment Team met today and has issued advice and information.

They’re asking people to exercise caution in coastal areas, in particular where wind speeds are expected to be highest.

They say motorists and road users should exercise caution particularly as trees and branches may have become loosened during last Monday’s storm, and may be still be vulnerable to high winds.

Sandbags are in place since last Monday’s weather event, and will be deployed if necessary though very high volumes of rainfall are not anticipated.

Kerry County Council’s emergency line is available at 066 718 3588 in the event that anyone is in difficulty and requires assistance over the weekend.

The Coast Guard is asking people to respect the water and, in particular, avoid exposed places where big waves could sweep you off your feet.

They’re strongly advising the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, harbour walls, and promenades, along the coast tomorrow.

Meanwhile the National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising the public to take care when visiting Killarney National Park.

They say high winds could result in falling trees or branches already weakened by Storm Ophelia.

They’re asking the public to avoid high-risk areas in the park, or consider deferring visits until after Storm Brian has passed.