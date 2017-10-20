Two weather warnings for Kerry as Storm Brian approaches

Communities in Kerry and along the west and south coasts are preparing for another potentially damaging storm.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Kerry and a number of other counties from 3 o’clock tomorrow morning, as Storm Brian approaches.

it’s in place until 6 o’clock tomorrow evening, with west to southwest winds, veering northwest, reaching mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts 110-130 km/h.

Ahead of that, a status yellow rainfall warning has now come into force at 9 o’clock this morning until 9 o’clock tomorrow night for Kerry and a number of other Atlantic coastal counties, with rain accumulations of 30 to 50mm forecast.

In view of the weather warnings, the National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising the public to take care when visiting Killarney National Park.

They say high winds could result in falling trees or branches already weakened by Storm Ophelia.

They’re asking the public to avoid high-risk areas in the park and reserve, or consider deferring visits until after Storm Brian has passed.