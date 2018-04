Two people who were travelling on a pony trap have been seriously injured following an accident on one of the county’s most popular visitor attractions.

The accident happened at the Gap of Dunloe at around 2pm.

Those injured were a man and a woman, who’re both tourists.

It’s understood the driver of the pony trap was uninjured.

Killarney gardaí say there were no other vehicles involved and have closed the road near Kate Kearney’s.