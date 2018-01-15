Two status yellow weather warnings issued for Kerry for next number of days

There are two status yellow weather warnings issued for Kerry for the next number of days.

There is a weather advisory warning of high or very high seas which is going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is in place from 9 o’clock tonight until Thursday morning.

Met Eireann has also issued a wind warning which is in place from 9 o’clock tonight until Wednesday morning.

Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 110km/h at times.