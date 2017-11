Two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision today in Ballyroe.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon.

The incident involved two cars and the road to Ardfert was closed for a time.

Gardaí in Tralee have confirmed the road has since re-opened and that two people have been taken to hospital for observation.

Gardaí say their injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.