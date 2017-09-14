Two people rescued after becoming lost in rhododendron in Killarney National Park

Two people have been rescued in Killarney National Park after becoming lost in rhododendron.

The pair raised the alarm at 2pm.

Teams from Kerry Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue went to the area and the Shannon Coast Guard Helicopter was tasked to the scene by Valentia Coastguard.

The rescue services pinpointed their location by pinging their mobile phones.

The people used a tent they had with them as a marker for the helicopter but the rhododendron was too thick for the winchman to reach them.

The pair were told to make their way to the shoreline at the Meeting of the Waters where they were picked up by a boat around 4pm.