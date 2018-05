Two parcels of prime development land are being offered for sale.

Around three acres of land, described as a mature site with feature stone walls and zoned residential, is for sale at Cloghers, Tralee with an asking price of €380,000.

Meanwhile, 15 acres of development land with sea frontage has been put on the market at The Village, The Spa; the plot has an asking price of €400,000.





Auctioneer Ger Carmody is handling the sale.