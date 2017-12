There were two organ donors at University Hospital Kerry in 2017.

Minister for Health Simon Harris today announced a record number of organ donor and transplantation figures for 2017.

There have been 308 organ transplants this year – a new record for Ireland.

These included 190 kidneys, 61 livers, 36 lungs and 16 hearts.

A total of 98 families donated the organs of their deceased loved ones, while there were 51 living kidney donors.